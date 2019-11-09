Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower reacts to Jaylen Waddle's punt return TD in Alabama-LSU

The LSU-Alabama game was one of the most anticipated games on the college football calendar this season. And to nobody's surprise, plenty of current NFL players and alumni of both schools are watching the game.

That includes New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a former Alabama star, who offered his thoughts on one of the key plays from the game.

In the first quarter with LSU leading 10-0, they were set to punt the ball to Alabama. The Crimson Tide have one of the best punt returners in the nation, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and he was able to make a big play.

See for yourself here via the CBS Sports Twitter account.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?



Jaylen Waddle takes the punt 77 yards TO THE HOUSE for an @AlabamaFTBL touchdown! pic.twitter.com/9JqltcLlWW



— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2019

And after the play, Hightower had one message about Waddle that he shared on Twitter.

That is some pretty high praise from Hightower, but Waddle has done quite a bit to back up Hightower's assertion that he is "elite."

Waddle, a sophomore who won't be draft-eligible until 2021 at the earliest, has done well in limited action playing behind three potential early-round picks in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, and Devonta Smith. Waddle has recorded 21 catches for 297 yards and a touchdown prior to Saturday's game. And on punt returns, he was averaging a whopping 21.6 yards per return. The touchdown against LSU was his first of the season.

