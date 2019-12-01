It's the most wonderful time of the year, and not only because the holiday season has arrived.

December means every NFL game becomes a lot more important as the playoff races in both conferences intensify. It's the point in the season where we separate the contenders from the pretenders.

The Patriots tweeted out a hype video before Sunday night's Week 13 showdown against the Houston Texans that should fire up fans for the final stretch of the regular season. Check it out in the tweet below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The defending Super Bowl champions typically have dominated in December. The Patriots have a 61-13 record in 19 seasons under head coach Bill Belichick. New England also has won nine consecutive December games at Gillette Stadium, with its last lost coming Dec. 6, 2015 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots will play three of their final four games at home, where they have emerged victorious in 21 straight games dating back to the 2017 campaign.

Belichick's team will need to continue its impressive December run because New England held a slim one-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 13.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Patriots' latest hype video will get fans jacked up for December football originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston