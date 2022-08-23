Patriots land in top 5 of Forbes’ NFL team valuations for 2022

The New England Patriots are on top of the financial world, ranking No. 2 overall on Forbes’ NFL team value list for 2022, behind only the Dallas Cowboys.

It was revealed the team is valued at $6.4 billion and has an operating income of $230.5 million, according to Forbes.

The Patriots have been one of the more prestigious organizations since Robert Kraft took over, largely due to Tom Brady, who played nearly 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls.

I’m sure some of you have heard of that guy, who has since moved to Tampa Bay to win another Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

In terms of the NFL as a whole, the league average valuation is now at $4.47 billion, which is a 28% increase since just last year, thanks to the new TV deals. It should be noted that sports betting has slowly but surely become legal in many states, and the NFL has started to capitalize on that market as well.

