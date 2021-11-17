Patriots land perfect Dont’a Hightower successor in ESPN’s 2022 mock draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There’s a linebacker in the 2022 NFL draft who appears to be a perfect fit for the New England Patriots, according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.
It’s Utah’s Devin Lloyd.
He’s the player that Reid pegged as a future Patriot in a 2022 NFL mock draft on ESPN. It’s mighty early to be making declarative statements about the NFL draft. Even in April, predictions are practically impossible. But there’s a lot to like about Lloyd, particularly as it pertains to taking a versatile defender like him and putting him into a multiple defense like the one in New England. Reid even tweeted it was “easily one of my favorite fits.”
“After the trade of Stephon Gilmore, cornerback and linebacker are likely the two biggest holes for New England entering the 2022 offseason. Lloyd is a versatile second-level defender who could provide value in multiple areas, and the Patriots don’t have high-end options after Dont’a Hightower. Lloyd, who has 85 tackles, six sacks and three interceptions this season, could excel in a multiple-front defense that involves interchanging parts, and he’ll pick up pressures as a blitzing pass-rusher as well.”
So far in 2021, Lloyd has 85 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He accepted a Senior Bowl invite, a gesture that seems to impress the Patriots, whose top pick in the last two drafts attended the event.
List
7 takeaways from the Patriots' most impressive win of the season, a rout of the Browns