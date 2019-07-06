Patriots' Kyle Van Noy vows to get revenge on Bill Belichick for paintball incident originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick got the better of Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' paintballing trip, but Van Noy vows to get the last laugh.

The Pats linebacker hilariously revealed a month ago in a Twitch stream with teammate Dont'a Hightower that Belichick shot him in the face with a paintball gun. In a recent Q&A with NFL Network, Van Noy said he's plotting revenge on his head coach.

"I'll get my revenge. It'll be during fall camp somehow," Van Noy told NFL Network. "I'll have to plan something good. He probably doesn't even know he shot me. It was good, but I'll get him back, though. He just doesn't know when it will come."



Sounds like Belichick will have to keep his head on a swivel once Patriots training camp gets underway on July 24.





Along with exacting revenge on Belichick, Van Noy discussed the toughest players to tackle in the league, whether he's considered the TB12 method, and much more. You can check out his full interview with NFL Network here.

