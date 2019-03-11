Patriots' Kyle Van Noy tweets praise for Trey Flowers after reported Lions contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots defense suffered a big loss Monday when defensive end Trey Flowers agreed to a five-year contract with the Detroit Lions in NFL free agency.

Flowers was an integral part of the Patriots' front seven, and he excelled as New England's best pass rusher with a team-leading 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits during the 2018 season.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to congratulate his now former teammate on his huge contract (the actual terms of the deal have not yet been reported).

Congrats to my guy @III_Flowers a brother for life!!! Soo Hyped and proud of you my guy. You deserve every penny that comes your way. @Lions y'all got a good one! #elitefootballplayer #billybigfish — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 11, 2019

Van Noy spent two-plus seasons as Flowers' teammate on the Patriots, and the two of them won a pair of Super Bowl championships in their brief time together.

UPDATE (Monday, March 11 at 5:48 p.m. ET): The McCourty twins also have chimed in.

@III_Flowers CONGRATS my guy well deserved!!! — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 11, 2019

Flowers wasn't the only notable departure from the Patriots on Monday. Left tackle Trent Brown reportedly agreed to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history.

