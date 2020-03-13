Patriots' Kyle Van Noy highlights his versatility before NFL free agency

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is one of the top defensive free agents expected to hit the market when it opens next week.

Van Noy was acquired by the Patriots in the 2016 season in a trade with the Detroit Lions. The price for the Pats was a mere sixth-round draft pick. Van Noy quickly became a valuable member of New England's defense and played a key role in the team's Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII titles.

The 32-year-old hits free agency after a strong 2019 season in which he tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks, in addition to 56 total tackles, three forced fumbles (two recoveries) and three passes defensed. The Patriots defense led the league in several statistical categories last season, and Van Noy played an important part in that success.

Van Noy recently sat down with former Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest, and he highlighted the versatility that he could bring a team as a free agent signing.

"For me, personally, I feel like I'm positionless," Van Noy said. "I don't have a position, just roll that football on the field and I'm there. You can put me at defensive end, middle linebacker, outside linebacker. You need me to cover? I got you. You need me to rush the passer? I got you."

Van Noy is one of several defensive players from the Patriots' 2019 roster eligible for free agency, including linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Devin McCourty. The Patriots' top free agent is, of course, quarterback Tom Brady. Van Noy understands that situation, but it doesn't sound as if he's going to put his own future on hold while the Brady-Pats saga plays out.

"I'll be frank, I don't see myself waiting around," Van Noy recently told NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. "I'm pretty sure those guys aren't going to wait around, either. They're really good at their craft. They're at the top of the league at their position, so it'll be interesting."

