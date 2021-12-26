Patriots' Kyle Dugger fined; Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. not disciplined after scuffle

Kyle Dugger the only player disciplined from Patriots-Colts scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick may not be pleased with how the NFL administered justice from a dust-up in Saturday's Patriots-Colts game.

The league has fined New England safety Kyle Dugger $10,520 for his role in a Week 15 tussle with Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that led to both Dugger and Pittman being ejected.

The NFL did not fine Pittman after reviewing video of the incident, though, and also declined to discipline Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton, who appeared to shove an official to the ground during the altercation.

Hilton wasn't penalized at the time, but Belichick insisted after the game that the Colts star should have been ejected as well for making contact with an official.

"Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected," Belichick told reporters. "He pushed an official. That was pretty clear, but that wasn’t called at all. That’s a clear-cut ejection to me."

The incident started when Pittman shoved Dugger from behind after getting tangled up with the Patriots safety on a running play. Dugger then ripped Pittman's helmet off as he fell to the turf.

Dugger accepted responsibility for his ejection this week, admitting he "(has) to be smarter" in that situation to remain in the game. Now that the 25-year-old has faced the consequences for his actions, he can turn his full attention to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.