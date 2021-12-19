Patriots S Kyle Dugger, Colts WR Michael Pittman ejected after altercation

Things got chippy in the New England Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots, who are one of the most physical teams in the NFL, were feeling the physicality of the Colts from the beginning of the game. Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line were pounding the Patriots’ defense, while the Colts defense laid hard hits the entire night.

This level of physicality led to an altercation between safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman appeared to make initial contact and Dugger tore his helmet off during the altercation. Both players were flagged and kicked out of the game.

Add Michael Pittman Jr. and Kyle Dugger to the Paul-Woodley undercard 😳 pic.twitter.com/lxSZGlZlRy — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2021

It was a tough night all around for the Patriots.

List