Patriots’ Kyle Dugger, Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. ejected after helmet fracas
Things are getting chippy between the Patriots and Colts in their Sunday night game. First, Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz got quite angry with New England edge-rusher Matthew Judon…
Matt Judon and Carson Wentz spotted jawing after a play. Not sure they agreed to disagree.
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 19, 2021
…and then, with 5:44 left in the third quarter of the game, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a seven-yard gain. And that’s when things got serious. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. got into it over the physicality of the run-blocking and run-stopping overall, which led to Pittman pushing Dugger, and Dugger responding by ripping Pittman’s helmet off. Then, the two players went to the ground.
#Colts WR Michael Pittman and #Patriots S Kyle Dugger have been ejected for going at it. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/3DGh64pPVK
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021
It’s not great for either team. Dugger is one of the Patriots’ most important defenders in Bill Belichick’s defense — especially in dime packages — and Pittman leads the Colts in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season.