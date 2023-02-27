Patriots knock it out of the park in this 3-round mock draft

There’s always a certain bit of luck involved when it comes to the NFL draft board. We can twist our brains like pretzels thinking up scenarios, but the reality is that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t know what he’s dealing with until names start coming off the actual board.

Maybe a team he isn’t expecting takes a player he really wants, or on the flipside, maybe they pass up on a player they were initially projected to draft, opening an opportunity for Belichick to draft a player later than expected.

The latter would be the case for this latest three-round mock draft to come to fruition for the Patriots. This one was simulated with the mock draft simulator over at the Pro Football Network, and it ended up being quite the haul.

The Patriots addressed their issues on the offensive line, added a dynamic playmaker at the receiver position and shored up their defensive backfield by landing an Alabama prospect.

Here’s how the latest mock draft turned out for New England.

No. 14: OT, Broderick Jones, Georgia

There have been talks of the Patriots going after a receiver or even a cornerback with their first-round pick, but it’s time to face the reality that nothing works if the offensive line isn’t addressed.

Of course, they could handle everything in free agency and give themselves room in the draft to make the other moves, but we’re going to go on what the situation is currently. If the Patriots don’t want Mac Jones doing snow angels in the dirt in 2023, they need to get an Isaiah Wynn replacement to help settle things down along the offensive front.

Broderick Jones can help calm the chaos in pass protection, while also boosting the rushing attack. He had less than two years of starting experience at the University of Georgia, but that hardly matters when he’s played in two national championship games.

No. 46: WR, Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Patriots get their home run threat in the second round with Zay Flowers.

There’s a good chance the Boston College standout receiver won’t be on the board at this point, but the draft gods obviously smiled on New England with this one. Let’s keep our fingers crossed it happens again in real time in April.

Flowers is an explosive playmaker with the sort of suddenness in his routes that jump out on tape. One of the biggest issues for previous Patriots draft selections at the receiver position has been their inability to create separation. That won’t be the case with Flowers, who just might be the most electric playmaking receiver in this entire draft class.

76: CB, Eli Ricks, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

It would be great if the Patriots could re-sign Jonathan Jones because Eli Ricks would be a solid pick-up with the No. 76 overall pick.

He isn’t a guy that’s going to get plugged in right away and solve all of the Patriots’ problems. There will be growing pains, especially when it comes to limiting penalties. Like Nick Saban, Belichick is a stickler for details and limiting mental mistakes.

Ricks will get put to the test right away in an AFC East division with elite playmakers like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But his size, ball-tracking abilities and recovery speed are too good to overlook in this draft. There’s a lot of upside there if the technique catches up with the physical abilities.

