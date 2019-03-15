Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski still remains unsigned originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Despite the avalanche of NFL free agency moves over the last several days, long time Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski still remains on the street.

It was believed that the Patriots were planning on putting the franchise tag on their 35-year-old kicker, who has been lacing it up for the Patriots since 2006.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the franchise tag deadline came and went, Gostkowski, along with the bevy of other players around the NFL on expiring contracts, became free agents.

It is peculiar however, that Gostkowski has remained on the market for this long.

While it's not known what negotiations there have been, if at all, between Gostkowski and the Patriots on a return, the Pats have certainly stood pat at the position.

It is also worth noting Gostkowski's struggles in recent years. While many kickers across the league have their fair share of issue getting through the uprights (Cody Parkey, anyone?) Gostkowski missed an extra point in Super Bowl LI, a field goal and an extra point in Super Bowl LII, and a field goal in Super Bowl LIII, to the chagrin of many fans.

The other free agent kickers that remain available include such names as Matt Bryant, Dan Bailey, Sebastian Janikowski, Cody Parkey, and Kai Forbath.

Whether Gostkowski is looking for a better deal, or the Patriots are looking to upgrade at the position-which has only featured two kickers in the last 23 years-it will be interesting to see what the Pats decide to do moving forward.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.