Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin took to LinkedIn before team called

Pats kicker Quinn Nordin took to LinkedIn before team called originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Like many graduating college seniors, University of Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin wasn't sure about what his next step in life would be.

After going undrafted this past spring, Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn and thinking about joining the military. That is, until the New England Patriots called.

Nordin told reporters Monday that he'd been typing "what to do after college" on LinkedIn when Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord finally contacted him four days after the draft.

"I was sitting in a recliner all day on my laptop, calling people, looking for a job," Nordin said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. "I was on a walk with my mom, and my agent called me and told me that (the Patriots) were going to get (me) a contract. And I said I’m not going to believe anything until there’s something at my house. Something came to the house, and I’m extremely grateful."

Nordin, 22, said that the Patriots were the only team that contacted him. He'll try and battle out the incumbent kicker, 36-year-old Nick Folk, who's taken the majority field goal attempts and extra points for New England since midway through the 2019 season.

Nordin kicked in only four games last fall for the Wolverines, and while he connected on all 12 of his PATs, he was just 2 for 5 on field goals. Folk, on the other hand, was one of the top kickers in the NFL, making 26 of his 28 field goal attempts went 30 for 33 on PATs.