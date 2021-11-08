Here’s how Patriots kept a sick J.C. Jackson fresh against Panthers

J.C. Jackson had quite the day for the New England Patriots on Sunday. He recorded two interceptions, and was a key part of the team’s victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson’s interceptions gave him five interceptions on the season and 22 in his New England Patriots career.

Jackson had been dealing with strep throat this week, and the extra rest combined with the Patriots strategy to rotate defensive backs helped keep Jackson fresh throughout the game.

His ability to be fresh and ready each time he steps onto the field is allowing him to be once again in the conversation with the top defensive backs in the NFL.

“I felt great, especially the rotation keeping me…taking me out on early downs and putting me back in in critical third down situations, that’s how I stay fresh,” Jackson said of his role against Carolina. “I love that rotation.”

It will be intriguing to see how the cornerback rotation plays out the rest of the season. As it stands right now, it is benefiting Jackson in a big way.

