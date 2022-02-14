Patriots' Kendrick Bourne gives special shoutout to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp

Kendrick Bourne gives special shoutout to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cooper Kupp completed one of the most impressive seasons for an NFL wide receiver Sunday night by helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI with a fantastic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran wideout tallied eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He caught four passes for 39 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on the Rams' final drive of the game.

Kupp was rewarded with Super Bowl LVI MVP honors as a result, becoming the second wide receiver to win the award in the last four years after Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne gave a special shoutout to Kupp on Sunday night after the Rams star was named the game's MVP.

I wanna be juss like you! @CooperKupp

Congrats! canâ€™t wait to see what u do next ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜… https://t.co/04RiEI6VM5 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) February 14, 2022

Bourne and Kupp were teammates at Eastern Washington University, and as we saw during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, there's an enormous amount of respect and admiration between these two players.

Not only did Kupp win Super Bowl MVP, he led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season. It was truly a season for the ages.