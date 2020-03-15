The Patriots are keeping both of their McCourtys, and taking care of one of their biggest pieces of non-quarterback offseason business.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are giving safety Devin McCourty a two-year deal worth $23 million.

Of that, $17 million is guaranteed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots had already picked up the option on his brother Jason’s deal, keeping the 32-year-olds together with the Patriots.

It’s also a key piece of business given the uncertainty of Tom Brady‘s situation, as it keeps a valuable defensive leader in house.

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. ET: The McCourty brothers announced the news themselves Sunday night.

Patriots keeping Devin McCourty for two more years originally appeared on Pro Football Talk