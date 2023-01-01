Patriots keep playoff hopes alive with hard-fought win over Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Even if for just one week longer, the New England Patriots can still believe.

In a battle of injury-plagued AFC wild-card contenders, the Patriots dealt a huge blow to the Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes and kept its own alive with a 23-21 win at Gillette Stadium Sunday.

In many ways, the win mirrored many of the Patriots’ games this season. It was sloppy. But despite the rockiness, the Patriots bucked one of its worst habits against a depleted Dolphins’ defense.

The Patriots entered the game ranked last in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage (38.5%). They have been plagued all season by a consistent inability to finish off possessions with a touchdown. But New England was 2-for-2 in red-zone trips Sunday, scoring on its first and penultimate possessions of the game.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, right, intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown to help seal a win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Both drives were paramount in supporting the Patriots’ elite defense, which shone once again with two interceptions, three sacks and a defensive touchdown against a Miami offense missing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, among others.

New England has a chance to make the playoffs with a Week 18 win on the road against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins, meanwhile, will host the New York Jets.

