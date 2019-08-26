Will Patriots keep Brian Hoyer? Tom Brady makes his case for backup QB

The New England Patriots have a tricky roster decision to make at quarterback.

Should they carry three QBs on the 53-man roster, keeping veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham as double Tom Brady insurance? Or have they seen enough from Stidham in the preseason to part ways with Hoyer, which would free up a roster spot elsewhere?

In his interview Monday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Brady seemed to suggest he's in favor of keeping Hoyer around.

"We have a very healthy, competitive quarterback group," Brady told WEEI. "Brian has had really a great offseason, a great camp. He's real professional in every way. I love being in the room with Brian and what he adds to the group."

Hoyer has spent five full seasons (2009 to 2011; 2017 to present) as Brady's backup in New England, developing a strong relationship with the 42-year-old QB. And the two veterans apparently have had fun breaking Stidham in as the young rookie.

"When you have a young player like Jarrett, it is good to have the youth too and a lot of the excitement, and someone to carry our pads and give haircuts to," Brady joked. "I think the haircut last week was one of the best things of last week, which I really enjoyed doing."

The Patriots' fourth-round pick is New England's first young QB since Jimmy Garoppolo to show promise as Brady's potential heir apparent. The Auburn product played the majority of New England's third preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, while Hoyer didn't play at all.

"As a young player he's getting a lot of opportunity and a lot of reps on the practice field as well as the game field, and he's doing a great job," Brady said of Stidham.

Still, it sounds like Brady would prefer to have Hoyer alongside he and Stidham in the QB room this season.

