Patriots work out Kai Forbath, Mike Nugent

The Patriots won’t have kicker Stephen Gostkowski the rest of the season. They are trying to find who will do the kicking for them moving forward.

With Gostkowski requiring season-ending surgery to his left hip, the Patriots are working out kickers.

Kai Forbath and Mike Nugent were in town Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Forbath, 32, has kicked for four teams in seven seasons. He has made 85.7 percent of his career field goal attempts, going 120-of-140, and 94 percent of his 183 extra point attempts.

He last kicked for the Jaguars in three games last season when Josh Lambo injured his groin.

Nugent, 37, has kicked for seven teams in 14 seasons. He has made 81.4 percent of his field goal attempts, going 253-of-311, and 96.3 percent of his 377 career extra points.

He began last season as the Raiders kicker before being injured after three games.