Patriots K Nick Folk nabs AFC weekly award after knocking off former team

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was the MVP of the team’s bounce-back win over the New York Jets in Week 8.

The gears started turning for the Mac Jones-led offense, which did find a way to move the ball in the game, but they consistently stalled out on the Jets’ side of the field. That left them turning to Folk’s leg to keep putting points on the board, while the defense turned Zach Wilson’s night into a Halloween fright fest.

By the end of the game, Folk kicked 5-of-5 field goals and earned the team 16 of their 22 points. It was a stellar performance that helped him nab AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Players of the Week – Week 8 AFC

Offense: RB Derrick Henry, TEN

Defense: DE Dre’Mont Jones, DEN

ST: K Nick Folk, NE NFC

Offense: RB Christian McCaffrey, SF

Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith, MIN

ST: TE Will Dissly, SEA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022

Earning those honors had to feel extra sweet when doing it on the road against his former team.

Even at age 37, Folk remains one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and he continued to show why by booting the Patriots to victory when they really needed it.

