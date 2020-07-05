Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser got some notoriety after the draft when it was revealed that he had a tattoo of the logo of the Three Percenters, a far-right militia group. Rohrwasser has had that tattoo removed.

Rohrwasser began the removal process immediately after the draft and the tattoo is now gone, TMZ.com reports.

When asked about the tattoo, Rohrwasser pleaded ignorance.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military,” Rohrwasser said, via a transcript provided by the team. “I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time. Obviously, it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it’s not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.”

The Patriots chose Rohrwasser out of Marshall in the fifth round of the draft.

Patriots’ Justin Rohrwasser has Three Percenters tattoo removed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk