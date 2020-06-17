Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots didn't enjoy a successful end to the 2019 season, and the veteran wide receiver is hard at work to come back stronger for the 2020 campaign.

Edelman has been sharpening his skills this offseason, and a new workout video recently was uploaded to Instagram showing the 34-year-old wideout running routes, hauling in passes and even catching playing cards -- which is harder than it looks.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Check out Edelman's workout in the tweet below (Warning: There's some NSFW language in the video):

You're not this good for this long on accident 💯 @Edelman11



(via zacemde/IG) pic.twitter.com/ucXqiqQu6J



— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2020

Edelman reportedly battled through multiple injuries last season, and yet he still posted impressive stats with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman was a very valuable component to the Patriots offense with Tom Brady at quarterback, and he could be even more pivotal in the event Jarrett Stidham takes over as the starter following Brady's recent departure in free agency. A young QB like Stidham needs a reliable wide receiver on those important short yardage and third down situations, and there are few wideouts in the league more trustworthy in clutch moments than Edelman.

Patriots' Julian Edelman shows off receiving skills in new workout video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston