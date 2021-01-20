Patriots' Julian Edelman pays tribute to retiring Philip Rivers with simple message

Julian Edelman pays tribute to retiring Philip Rivers with simple message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and the veteran quarterback has received well wishes and other kind words from many people across the football community.

Among the people to pay tribute to Rivers was Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots wide receiver posted the following message and photo to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon:

Edelman played against Rivers' Los Angeles Chargers teams several times, with the most recent matchup coming in the AFC Divisional Round during the 2018 playoffs. The Patriots defeated the Chargers -- thanks in large part to Edelman's nine receptions for 151 yards -- and went on to win Super Bowl LIII a few weeks later.

Rivers played against the Patriots a total of nine times in his career, including three playoff games during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. For that reason, he will always have a small place in Patriots history.