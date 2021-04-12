Patriots' Julian Edelman officially announced retirement from NFL

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Edelman officially announces retirement from NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's official: Julian Edelman is hanging 'em up.

In an emotional video, the longtime New England Patriots wide receiver officially announced his retirement Monday shortly after being released by the team with a failed physical designation.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise, this isn't going to be easy either," Edelman said. "I've always said I'm gonna go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I'll be making an official announcement of my retirement from football."

Watch the full announcement below:

Edelman sat out most of the 2020 season due to a nagging knee injury that required surgery in October. A report last week stated that lingering knee issues would have prevented Edelman from playing the entirety of next season.

Curran: Is Edelman a Hall of Famer? There's a case to be made

In 11 seasons with New England, Edelman helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. In Super Bowl LI, Edelman came up with one of the most memorable catches in NFL history to help the Patriots earn a historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 34-year-old racked up 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns and trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in playoff receptions (118) and receiving yards (1,442).

 

