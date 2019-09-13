Patriots' Julian Edelman 'looks forward to' playing with Antonio Brown

Despite the allegations against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, his new teammates are excited about taking the field with him.

Julian Edelman, in particular, is ecstatic to have a player of Brown's caliber join the squad. Brown brings another element to the Patriots' offense, and Edelman discussed his feelings about his colleague in an interview on WEEI's "Greg Hill Morning Show."

"Coach is going to do what is best for the team, what he feels is best for the team," said Edelman according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. "Adding Antonio, he feels that's best for our team. Quite frankly, he's a really good football player. He works his tail off. He practiced this week. I think with a player like him, a player of his caliber, he's going to raise the bar and raise the intensity of practice because he's so good for other guys to see. He's a really good football player and I look forward to playing with him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following practice, Edelman spoke candidly about Brown, and it sounds like a new bromance is imminent.

"I think he's doing well. I mean, the dude's an absolute stud," Edelman told reporters. "He's a really good football player, and I think he raises the level for everyone out there because of how good of a player he is and how hard he works."

Even with all the noise surrounding his teammate, the Patriots wide receiver continued saying nothing has been different this week -- the team is focused on their upcoming opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

Story continues

"It ultimately comes down to playing football. The teams that can focus on that the best and focus on their preparation for their opponents, which is what it's been all week, it's been on the Miami Dolphins. We have lost to this team a lot. Adding other pieces is part of it. It's not the first time we've added someone after the first week. It's not the last time we'll do it, either. We have a really phenomenal football player that can come in and can help our football team be better."

Hopefully the team, as a whole, is staying focused ahead of their matchup with the Dolphins. The Patriots haven't won a game in Miami since 2016, and are 1-5 against the Fins through their last six meetings.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Julian Edelman 'looks forward to' playing with Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston