Patriots' Julian Edelman had an expected reaction to his Pro Bowl snub

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman doesn't seem to care that he still doesn't have a Pro Bowl on his resume.

Edelman was among a few Patriots to miss the cut for the 2020 Pro Bowl, but he isn't too upset about it -- because there's a Super Bowl that needs to be won.

"Not really. I mean, I am more focused on trying to play in the last game," Edelman said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," according to Ryan Hannable. "It's something you can't control. I don't play the game for individual awards, I play to go out and win games."

His words sound very similar to Tom Brady's opinion about the Pro Bowl, and it's not surprising considering Edelman also cares more about winning games than personal accolades. Regardless, Brady missed the cut for the first time since 2008 and it's quite clear as to why. The 42-year-old isn't having the best season, so it would be hard to consider him a snub like Edelman.

While the offense as a whole is struggling, Edelman ranks second among wide receivers in the AFC with 92 receptions and third in receiving yards with 1,019. While Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill has seven touchdowns on the season, Edelman is far more deserving for putting up with injuries nearly every game and playing at well below 100 percent.

Hopefully Edelman and his teammates will be preparing to bring another Super Bowl title home to Boston instead of worrying about what could have been with the Pro Bowl.

