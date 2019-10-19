Patriots' Julian Edelman fires up Revolution with video, evokes Super Bowl memories from Atlanta

The New England Revolution are in Atlanta for their first MLS playoff match since 2015 today.

To help give the Robert Kraft-owned MLS team a boost, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman recorded a video where he voices his support to the Pats' "brother team" as he called the Revs.

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of today's playoff match. It's where the Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams in SB53 in February.

Here's Edelman's video:

This guy knows a thing or two about big games in Atlanta.



LET'S GO, @NERevolution! #RaiseYourColors pic.twitter.com/w4xOF2g2jK



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2019

Edelman also knows something about performing under pressure against Atlanta. His miracle catch was a signature piece of the Patriots comeback from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons.

