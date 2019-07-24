Julian Edelman didn't make the Pro Bowl last season. He wasn't among the top 25 in receptions or receiving yards.

But if you ask his opponents, he's among the wide receivers in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Take it from Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro cornerback Desmond King. Speaking to NFL Network for their segment on Edelman, who landed at No. 90 on the network's Top 100 list, King tabbed the New England Patriots wide receiver as the hardest player he had to guard last season.

"I mean, he made plays," King said of Edelman. "Not just against me, but I think against our whole secondary. I don't think he dropped a ball."

Edelman lit up King's Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round, racking up 151 yards on nine catches in New England's 41-28 win. And apparently he rubbed it in their faces while doing so.

"He got hit real hard," King recalled, "and he just stood up. He was talking, 'You can't check me, you can't do this.' "

NFL Films also captured Edelman delivering this gem to quarterback Tom Brady:

"All night long. Like Lionel Ritchie, bro."

Edelman was an especially smooth operator in the postseason, where he now ranks second all-time in receiving yards behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

And the fact that King, a first-team All-Pro who also faced the likes of Antonio Brown and Tyreek Hill last season, tabbed Edelman as his most difficult matchup of the season shows you how much the 33-year-old has elevated his game since his days as a little-used return specialist.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Julian Edelman draws ultimate praise from All-Pro cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston