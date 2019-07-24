Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty both have been recognized by their fellow players for their outstanding seasons.

The two Patriots veterans made it onto NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019 list, which is voted on by the players themselves. Edelman ranked No. 90 overall, and his teammate McCourty placed right in front of him at No. 89. Neither player was on the 2018 list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Edelman missed the first four games of last season due to his PED suspension, but didn't miss a beat in his return. The 33-year-old wide receiver caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Of course, there's also that whole Super Bowl MVP thing.

Story continues

As for McCourty, the 31-year-old defensive back led a Patriots secondary that was among the league's best a season ago. In his eighth straight year as a team captain, McCourty had one interception (an 85-yard pick-six) and two forced fumbles.

NFL Network will continue to reveal 10 players on its Top 100 list each night at 9:00 p.m ET.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty crack NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston