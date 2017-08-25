Patriots' Julian Edelman carted off with apparent right knee injury

The New England Patriots, as many teams do, use their third preseason game as the longest tune-up of the exhibition schedule for their projected starters. So as New England began its Friday night game against the Detroit Lions, Tom Brady had his full complement of offensive teammates on the field with him.

But one of his favorite targets, Julian Edelman, wasn’t on the field for long.

Just five plays into the game, Brady threw a quick strike to Edelman on second-and-3, and while running after the catch, Edelman planted his right leg and quickly pulled the leg up, going to the turf after an 18-yard gain.

New England WR Julian Edelman, center, left Friday night’s game against the Detroit Lions during the Patriots’ opening possession. (AP) More

Edelman was slow to get up and then limped off the field, favoring and flexing his right knee; at one point, he touched the back of his knee.

Non-contact knee injuries are bad news. Hoping Edelman's OK, but this doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/w5qUXzxW5m — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) August 25, 2017





The Patriots medical team checked Edelman in the team medical tent, where Brady climbed over the New England bench to check on one of the ninth-year veteran, who has become one of his close friends over the years as well as one of the most productive members of the offense.

The team announced that Edelman was questionable to return, though it’s unlikely he would return to the game even if he was able.

The play on which he was injured was Edelman’s third catch of New England’s opening drive, and he totaled 52 yards on the three. The Patriots went on to score on a Brady-to-Chris Hogan seven-yard pass, and then again quickly when Malcolm Butler stripped Golden Tate and Jordan Richards fell on the fumble.

In one play, Brady and Hogan got the Patriots another touchdown, this time a 32-yard pass that saw Hogan make a great catch over Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson.

After a few minutes in the medical tent, Edelman was on a cart, headed back to the New England locker room. As any sports medicine doctor will tell you, non-contact knee injuries are usually not minor, but we will keep you posted on any news regarding Edelman.