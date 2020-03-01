Patriots' Julian Edelman campaigns for Tom Brady's return with 'Stay Tom' shirt

New England Patriots fans aren't having much fun this offseason with Tom Brady's free agency looming, but Julian Edelman is.

On Saturday, Edelman attended the UNC-Syracuse basketball game with Brady and sparked even more speculation when he was caught on the broadcast saying, "He's coming back!"

Shortly afterward, Edelman released a signature "Stay! Tom 2020" shirt campaigning for Brady's return to the Patriots.

Those are bound to fly off the shelves up until Brady makes his long-awaited decision.

Brady is scheduled to officially become a free agent for the first time in his career on March 18. The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be teams that will be in the Brady sweepstakes if the Patriots don't bring back their six-time Super Bowl champion.

