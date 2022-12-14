Patriots' Josh Uche earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week after epic game vs. Cardinals

Josh Uche is earning national recognition amid breakout stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL put some respect on Josh Uche's name Wednesday.

The New England Patriots linebacker was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14 after his monster game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Uche racked up five tackles and three sacks in New England's 27-13 win, becoming the first player in the NFL this season to record at least three sacks in separate games.

After a slow start to the 2022 season, Uche has been an absolute menace of late, with 10 sacks since Week 8 -- the most in the league during that span. The 24-year-old out of Michigan now boasts the NFL's best pressure rate, per Pro Football Focus.

The NFL player with the best pressure rate is ... drum roll please ... Josh Uche.



He's up to an astounding 10 sacks in his last six games. pic.twitter.com/da7Zzi8fbK — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 14, 2022

Uche still ranks second on the Patriots in sacks behind Matt Judon, who is tied for the NFL lead with 14.5. But Judon gushed about his teammate after Monday night's win, claiming Uche should be recognized as the team's top pass rusher.

"I told y'all I wasn't the best pass rusher, and our best pass rusher is emerging," Judon said of Uche. "People are going to have to block him. And if they don't, and they chip my side, and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week."

This is the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for Uche, who joins Judon (Week 5) as the two Patriots to win the award this season. If he continues to play at this level, this might not be the last time Uche earns such recognition.