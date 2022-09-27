Patriots' Jonathan Jones ranks among Pro Football Focus' top cornerbacks

Jonathan Jones ranks among PFF's top CBs early in new NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a crisis at quarterback with Mac Jones reportedly battling a "pretty severe" ankle sprain that could sideline him multiple games.

One position that is very much not an issue is cornerback, where Jonathan Jones' performance has ranked among the league's best through the first three weeks of the campaign.

Jones primarily played inside cornerback during his first six seasons in New England. After the offseason departure of cornerback J.C. Jackson, Jones moved outside and hasn't disappointed one bit.

He's the second-highest graded cornerback by Pro Football Focus entering Week 4. He ranks No. 1 in coverage grade, too.

Here's a full breakdown, via PFF's Doug Kyed:

Jones tallied both an interception and a forced fumble in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has two interceptions total, along with eight solo tackles and two passes defensed through three games.

The Patriots will need Jones to continue his stellar play because if the team is going to survive and win games without its starting quarterback, the defense probably will have to play lights out.