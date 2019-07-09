Patriots joint practices with Lions and Titans: Dates and times originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots will begin training camp in less than three weeks on July 25, and now we know when they'll share the practice field with the Lions and Titans.

The Lions revealed last month they'll hold joint practices with the Patriots in Detroit on Aug. 5, 6, and 7. As for the Titans, they unveiled their camp schedule on Tuesday and will practice with the Pats on Aug. 14 and 15 in Tennessee.

The joint practices in Detroit will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. while the practices in Tennessee will commence at 9:50 a.m. ET.

The Patriots have not yet released their full training camp schedule, but their first three practices will take place on July 25, 26, and 27 at Gillette Stadium at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET.

