Patriots joint practice takeaways: Which pass-catchers popped vs. Panthers?

Which Patriots receivers stood out in joint practice vs. Panthers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- If you ask Bill Belichick, Tuesday was the most important day of New England Patriots training camp to date.

With the Carolina Panthers in town for the first of two joint practices outside Gillette Stadium, Belichick's players could get quality reps in simulated game situations against a new opponent.

"It's an opportunity for everybody to work on their fundamental skills," Belichick said before Tuesday's session. "Especially a day like today when we’re working against players that we’re not familiar with, that we haven’t covered, that have different skill sets, and are very good. Great chance for all of us."

Tuesday was an especially great chance for the Patriots' pass-catchers, who could hold the key to Mac Jones' success in Year 2. How would newcomer DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton fare against a talented Panthers secondary featuring multiple top draft picks? How would New England utilize Jonnu Smith against another defense as its new offense rounds into form?

Next Pats: Matthew Berry tells you which Patriots to DRAFT and which to AVOID in fantasy | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

We got some answers Tuesday during a two-plus-hour session that featured multiple battles between Patriots pass-catchers and Panthers defensive backs in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s and 11-on-11 team periods.

Here's a player-by-player breakdown, with a "Popped, "Dropped" or "Neutral" verdict for each pass-catcher:

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Meyers continues to be one of Jones' most frequent targets in camp. He consistently got separation from Panthers defenders during 1-on-1s and elevated for a nice grab over backup Panthers safety Sean Chandler. Meyers also caught several passes during 11-on-11s, including a pair in the middle of the field off of playaction.

Story continues

Meyers wasn't perfect; he had a clean drop in 1-on-1s and couldn't hold onto a pass in 7-on-7s after being pushed near the sideline. But he and DeVante Parker saw the most targets among the first-team wide receivers after Kendrick Bourne was sent off. (More on that below.)

Verdict: Popped

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Rough day for No. 84. Bourne received an earful from Belichick after an apparent miscommunication early in 11-on-11s and was sent to the sideline for a few plays. During the next 11-on-11 session, Bourne jumped into a huge fight between Patriots and Panthers players and was seen throwing punches as players were separated.

Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson both were dismissed from practice, missing out on valuable reps against Carolina's DBs.

Verdict: Dropped

DeVante Parker, WR

Parker continued his strong camp by making several contested catches in 11-on-11s, including a grab over starting CB Donte Jackson for a 30-yard gain and a snag over backup corner CJ Henderson.

When asked after practice about his mindset regarding 50-50 balls, Parker replied, "Mine are more like 80 to 20." The odds certainly were in his favor Tuesday, as the 6-foot-3 wideout made the most of his increased opportunities after Bourne's departure.

Verdict: Popped

Tyquan Thornton, WR

Thornton made the best play of 1-on-1s, getting a step on rookie cornerback (and former Baylor teammate) Kalon Barnes to make a diving catch in the end zone on a deep corner route.

The rookie wideout worked with both Jones and backup Brian Hoyer in team periods, occasionally taking reps from Nelson Agholor. Even when he wasn't targeted, the Panthers had to account for Thornton's vertical threat, which opened up passing lanes underneath.

Verdict: Popped

Nelson Agholor, WR

Agholor had a decent day. He went undefeated in 1-on-1s, made a nice sideline catch during 11-on-11s and later drew a pass interference penalty on a deep ball from Jones. He saw fewer team-period targets than Thornton, however, and appears to be fifth in the receiver pecking order at best right now.

Verdict: Neutral

Jonnu Smith, TE

Smith scuffled in 1-on-1s, dropping two passes and miscommunicating with Jones, who threw to the corner of the end zone as Smith broke to the middle. He didn't distinguish himself as a receiver in team periods, catching mostly short passes from Jones.

The Patriots continued to get creative with their tight end, though, giving him a handoff out of the backfield and calling his number on an end-around later in practice. New England seems intent on giving Smith every opportunity to bounce back in Year 2 with the team.

Verdict: Dropped

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry left practice very early during 1-on-1s and didn't take any competitive reps.

Verdict: N/A

Ty Montgomery, RB/WR

Montgomery is a running back on the depth chart, but the Patriots utilized him heavily in the passing game Tuesday. During a two-minute drill near the end of practice, three of Jones' four completions were to Montgomery, including a 20-yard gain down the sideline.

There's been plenty of hype around Rhamondre Stevenson playing a bigger role as a pass-catching back, but the versatile Montgomery looked the part as well Tuesday.

Verdict: Popped