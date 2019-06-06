Patriots' Joe Cardona promoted to lieutenant in United States Navy originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Joe Cardona is already a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, but on Thursday the 2015 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy received a very special honor, as he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Navy.

The timing of the promotion was especially poignant, with it coming on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"Congratulations to Lieutenant Joe Cardona on his promotion," said Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whose father used to coach football at the Naval Academy. "Obviously a day to remember our World War II veterans on D-Day. The 75th anniversary, that's kind of a big one for us. I want to recognize all the things that they did."

"It's pretty emotional, you know? You see someone who takes the oath like that and raises his hand, and it's a big commitment Joe's made," echoed Tom Brady. "I think Joe does it very proudly and he does a great job educating a lot of us on what it means to him. I think we all appreciate that. So, we see the work that he does here for us, but also the work that he does for our country.

"I've talked to Joe a lot over the years about what his roles and responsibility are and I think everyone's proud of his accomplishments. As proud as you are to win a Super Bowl ring, to advance in that part of his career is pretty amazing. So, to do both is really a great thing for him personally and nice to be able to celebrate and congratulate with him."

For Cardona, it's just the first of two special honors he'll receive Thursday, as he will join his teammates to get his second Suepr Bowl ring on Thursday night.

Cardona, who has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, has been juggling his football duties along with his Naval responsibilities at the Naval Preparatory Academy in Rhode Island.

