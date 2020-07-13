Patriots' Joe Cardona offers idea for new Washington Football Team name

Joe Cardona is among those who are pleased to hear the Washington Redskins will be changing their name and logo in the coming days.

The New England Patriots long snapper shared a post to his Instagram page Monday bidding farewell to the "Washington Racial Slurs."

Judging by the comment above, it looks like Pats punter Jake Bailey got a kick out of Cardona's post.

Cardona, who was promoted to a lieutenant rank in the U.S. Navy last year, also offered a new name idea for the Washington Football Team: the Washington Redtails.

"I'm hoping for 'Redtails' to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and our greatest generation," Cardona wrote in the comment section. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army and fought in World War II.

It looks like Cardona may be on to something, as "Redtails" currently is the odds-on favorite to become Washington's new team name.

Also gaining traction as potential team names are the Generals, Presidents, and Redwolves.

Whatever the new name ends up being, it'll mark a significant change that many believe is long overdue.

