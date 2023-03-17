Patriots make Joe Cardona highest-paid long snapper in NFL

The New England Patriots have made long snapper Joe Cardona the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty broke the news that the Patriots had agreed to bring back the specialist for a ninth season on Thursday. However, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero followed that report up on Friday with the contract details putting Cardona on a four-year, $6.3 million deal worth up to $6.7 million with incentives.

It’s a hefty deal for a specialist, but Cardona has long been a dependable player for the Patriots. There’s a reason why he’s the second-longest tenured player on the roster behind Matthew Slater.

The #Patriots made Joe Cardona the NFL’s highest-paid long snapper on a four-year, $6.3 million deal that’s worth up to $6.7M with incentives, per source. Cardona got a record $1M signing bonus and $2.6M fully guaranteed at signing. https://t.co/DyjtrhDpzW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Cardona’s presence in the locker room must have equally been a factor in this deal coming together. The Patriots felt the need to lock down a difference-maker both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire