Patriots-Jets injury report: Three key players remain sidelined on Thursday
The New England Patriots did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the New York Jets.
Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) each were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day. Eight other Pats players, including cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) remain limited.
The Jets upgraded defensive end John Franklin-Meyers (illness) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) to full participants.
Here are the full Thursday practice reports for the Patriots and Jets.
New England Patriots (3-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe
LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
G Mike Onwenu - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
New York Jets (5-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Corey Davis - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Duane Brown - Shoulder
S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring
DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness
LB Quincy Williams - Ankle