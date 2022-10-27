Patriots-Jets injury report: Three key players remain sidelined on Thursday

Patriots Week 8 injury report: Three key players remain sidelined

 

The New England Patriots did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 8 divisional matchup with the New York Jets.

Center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) each were listed as non-participants in practice for the second straight day. Eight other Pats players, including cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe) remain limited.

The Jets upgraded defensive end John Franklin-Meyers (illness) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) to full participants.

Here are the full Thursday practice reports for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • C David Andrews - Concussion

  • DL Christian Barmore - Knee

  • S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No Players Listed.

New York Jets (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness

  • LB Quincy Williams - Ankle

