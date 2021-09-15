Patriots-Jets injury report: Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown miss Wednesday's practice

Patriots injury report: Two non-participants in Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could be without a couple of key players when they visit the New York Jets in Week 2.

Both offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) were held out of Wednesday's Patriots practice, per the team's injury report. Brown exited New England's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins early with the injury.

Other starters on Wednesday's practice report include wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) and defensive backs Kyle Dugger (wrist) and Jalen Mills (ankle). Each were full participants while tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) were limited.

On the Jets' side, wideout Keelan Cole (knee) was limited and linebacker Jamien Sherwood missed practice with an ankle injury.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

New England Patriots (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Calf

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle

DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist

DB Jalen Mills, Ankle

New York Jets (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Keelan Cole, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed