Patriots-Jets injury report: Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown miss Wednesday's practice
The New England Patriots could be without a couple of key players when they visit the New York Jets in Week 2.
Both offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) were held out of Wednesday's Patriots practice, per the team's injury report. Brown exited New England's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins early with the injury.
Other starters on Wednesday's practice report include wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) and defensive backs Kyle Dugger (wrist) and Jalen Mills (ankle). Each were full participants while tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) were limited.
On the Jets' side, wideout Keelan Cole (knee) was limited and linebacker Jamien Sherwood missed practice with an ankle injury.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:
New England Patriots (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle
New York Jets (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Keelan Cole, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed