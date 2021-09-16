Patriots-Jets injury report: Jonnu Smith limited in Thursday's practice
Patriots injury report: Jonnu Smith limited in Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots added two players to their injury report Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the New York Jets.
Tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie kicker Quinn Nordin were limited in Thursday's practice with hip and abdomen injuries, respectively. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) missed their second straight session.
The only change to the Jets' practice report is the presence of wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who was limited with a groin injury that kept him sidelined for New York's season opener.
Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:
New England Patriots (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
TE Jonnu Smith, Hip
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle
New York Jets (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Keelan Cole, Knee
WR Jamison Crowder, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed