Patriots-Jets injury report: Jonnu Smith limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots injury report: Jonnu Smith limited in Thursday's practice

The New England Patriots added two players to their injury report Thursday ahead of their Week 2 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

Tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie kicker Quinn Nordin were limited in Thursday's practice with hip and abdomen injuries, respectively. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) missed their second straight session.

The only change to the Jets' practice report is the presence of wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who was limited with a groin injury that kept him sidelined for New York's season opener.

Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Check out the full injury reports for both teams below:

New England Patriots (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Calf

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

TE Jonnu Smith, Hip

FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle

DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist

DB Jalen Mills, Ankle

New York Jets (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Keelan Cole, Knee

WR Jamison Crowder, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed