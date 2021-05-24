Here are Patriots' new jersey numbers for 2021 NFL season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are Patriots' new jersey numbers for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have many players taking advantage of the NFL's new jersey number rule in 2021.

Much to Tom Brady's chagrin, offensive skill position players and defensive backs will be able to wear Nos. 1 through 49 and 80 through 89, and linebackers can wear Nos. 1 through 59 and 90 through 99. The Patriots on Monday revealed the full list of players who will have new jersey numbers next season.

Some of the notable changes include defensive back Jalen Mills (2), linebacker Matt Judon (9), safety Kyle Dugger (23), tight end Hunter Henry (85), and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13). Check out all of the number changes below:

Those will take some getting used to.

Bill Belichick reportedly isn't a fan of the rule change. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Patriots head coach was among those who voted against it.

Patriots rookies have not yet been assigned their official numbers, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Recommended Stories

  • Franchy Cordero showed off insane power on first Red Sox home run

    Franchy Cordero brings plenty of power to the plate, and that was on full display with his home run in the Red Sox' loss to the Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

  • Sturgeon putting UK security at risk by encouraging attempts to block immigration raids, Patel claims

    Priti Patel has accused Nicola Sturgeon of putting the security of the UK at risk by encouraging attempts to obstruct the deportation of illegal immigrants. The Home Secretary said it was a “sorry state of affairs” to see Scottish nationalists seek to undermine the work of enforcement officers, after hundreds of protesters blocked the detention of two Indian nationals in Glasgow earlier this month. Ms Sturgeon and other senior SNP and Labour figures sided with protesters in Glasgow's Pollokshields area - described as “a mob” by a Home Office source - when they surrounded a van earlier this month after a raid and eventually forced the release of the men after an eight hour stand off.

  • Trent Brown to Julio Jones: ‘Come be a Patriot’

    Could the Patriots make this happen?

  • A court ruled that a Trump spokesperson must pay $42,000 to Gizmodo Media Group for wrongfully claiming the outlet defamed him

    Now-defunct news outlet Splinter, owned by G/O Media, reported in 2018 that Jason Miller had given a dancer abortion drugs after getting her pregnant.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand as AL East stays hot

    The Red Sox are holding strong in a tight American League East. Here's how they stack up against the other 29 MLB teams with June looming.

  • Explosion kills man making bombs to pay off lawn mower purchase, Ohio sheriff says

    The 55-year-old was building improvised explosive devices in his garage, officials say.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Golf-Diet and brain training help middle-aged Mickelson to major history

    Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Adam Silver wants play-in tournament to be a permanent thing

    "I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."

  • Bellator 259 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 259 fighter weigh-ins.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

    Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Anderson Silva: UFC ‘completely terrible’ for blocking Georges St-Pierre from boxing

    Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.