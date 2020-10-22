Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor has already predicted when he'll return from injury

Pats OL shares fitting prediction for when he'll return from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots placed Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he'll miss at least three games for New England.

It sounds like he doesn't plan on missing any more.

Shortly after landing on IR, the Patriots offensive lineman tweeted the following:

I won’t miss THAT Game...Bet on it — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) October 21, 2020

Some context: Eleumunor spent his first two NFL seasons with the Ravens before Baltimore traded him to New England in Aug. 2019.

Guess who the Patriots play four weeks from now on Nov. 15? The Ravens.

Eluemunor obviously doesn't know for certain when he'll return after leaving Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury.

But it seems clear that the 25-year-old plans on being back on the field for a "revenge game" in Week 10, which is also the earliest he can return from injured reserve.

The Patriots will be hoping Eluemunor's prediction comes true: He spent all of 2019 as a backup but already has made four starts this season on an offensive line ravaged by injuries.

New England saw center David Andrews and guard Shaq Mason return to practice Wednesday, though, so the team could have a little more depth entering Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium.