Patriots' Jason McCourty has emotional reaction to first Super Bowl berth originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jason McCourty is no stranger to the Super Bowl, but in two weeks, he's going to be attending one as a player for the first time.

The New England Patriots defensive back has been to the Super Bowl before, but as a spectator to cheer on his brother Devin, who's a Patriots safety and has won two Super Bowl championships. Jason is playing in his first NFL playoffs this season, which made Sunday's AFC Championship Game win versus the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime so emotional.

Check out Jason's amazing reaction after the game in the locker room while holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

"I'm going to the Super Bowl, and I'm not a guest of Dev!" @McCourtyTwins | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/NsEJaCZvTm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2019

Here's Jason crashing Devin's postgame interview on the Arrowhead Stadium field, and shouting "this is what I came here for!"

"THIS IS WHAT I CAME HERE FOR."



A little @McCourtyTwins + a little TB12 = a must watch. pic.twitter.com/rPW1VX9Wuu



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2019

McCourty is in his 10th pro season, and just last year he was on a Cleveland Browns team that went 0-16. This experience has been a thrill of a lifetime for him, and you can tell he's savoring every single moment of it.

