Patriots' Jarrett Stidham has teammates' support as QB trains for 2021 season

Stidham has teammates' support as Pats QB trains for 2021 season

Few New England Patriots players have more motivation material than Jarrett Stidham.

Since the Patriots' season ended in early January, the discussion in New England has focused on where the team will find its next quarterback, and whether it will have to settle for a subpar free agent if it can't land a quality QB via trade or the NFL Draft.

Stidham, the only Patriots quarterback under contract for 2021, has been a complete afterthought. But the 24-year-old reminded fans of his existence Monday night in an Instagram post of a recent workout with renowned QB coach Jordan Palmer in Southern California.

Stidham is in good hands with Palmer, who has worked with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow and also trained Stidham last season. The young QB's Patriots teammates were pleased to see him putting in work: Running back Damien Harris wrote "STIDDY" with a heart emoji in the comments of Stidham's post.

Veteran running back James White also gave Stidham a vote of confidence in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I am sure he’s (champing) at the bit to get his opportunity," White said, as transcribed by WEEI's Ryan Hannable. “I think he will be a guy that can get some things done. … He works hard. Strong arm, studies hard, prepares hard and it’s tough being a backup. He may not get many reps as he wants to, but he stayed motivated throughout that entire season.

" ... You want to play those four full quarters and get your opportunity. I am sure he’s working hard this offseason to prove that he can do that."

Stidham didn't prove much in 2020, taking a backseat to Cam Newton even as the veteran QB struggled mightily in the passing game. Stidham completed just 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards over five games with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The Auburn product's disappointing season came after preseason buzz that he could be New England's starter, so it's difficult to imagine him winning the job now. But it appears he still has the support of his teammates and is putting in the work to at least create a QB competition in Foxboro.