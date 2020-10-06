Patriots' Jarrett Stidham connects with N'Keal Harry for first career TD pass

WATCH: Stidham finds Harry for first career TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer got the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Monday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was Jarrett Stidham who stole the show in the second half

The Patriots' second-year QB took over for Hoyer and wasted no time making his presence felt. Early in the fourth quarter, Stidham found fellow 2019 draft pick N'Keal Harry for his first career touchdown pass.

After Stidham's TD, Nick Folk drilled the extra point to cut it to 13-10 Chiefs.