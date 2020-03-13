Patriots' Jamie Collins (finally) finds new agent entering free agency

The tweet worked.

On Tuesday, just eight days before he was set to hit unrestricted free agency, New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins tweeted that he was in the market for a new agent.

Agent needed 😬 — Jamie Collins (@j_collins91) March 10, 2020

Two days later, David Canter's DEC Management answered the call, announcing Thursday night it would be representing Collins in free agency.

Excited to welcome veteran linebacker and soon to be free agent @j_collins91 as the newest veteran to join #TeamDEC #LFG pic.twitter.com/Aec1vN0Hg0 — DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 12, 2020

DEC Management doesn't represent any other Patriots players, but its client list includes notable defensive stars like Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon and recently-retired safety Eric Weddle, who obviously approved of Collins' choice.

Yeeeeeeeeeeeee — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 12, 2020

Collins is the fifth Patriots player to switch agencies this offseason along with defensive tackles Adam Butler and Danny Shelton, cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

But only he and Shelton are hitting unrestricted free agency among those five, and the 30-year-old likely will be seeking another big payday.

After making $15.8 million over two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Collins returned to New England on a significant discount in 2019, making just over $1 million.

Considering Collins put up career numbers last season -- three interceptions, seven pass breakups, seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits -- he should command significant interest in free agency and may be out of the Patriots' price range.

The New Orleans Saints reportedly are one of the many teams expected to pursue Collins at the beginning of NFL free agency, which is set for next Wednesday but could be delayed amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

