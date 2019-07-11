Patriots' James White supports Chargers RB Melvin Gordon in contract dispute

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to hold out from training camp and demand a trade if he doesn't receive a new contract, and he has the support of a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots running back James White endorsed Gordon's cause Thursday with the following tweet:

White and Gordon both played at the University of Wisconsin and are friends.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. His salary for 2019 is $5,605,000, per Spotrac. Gordon will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 campaign, and he understandably wants to get paid before NFL free agency next March.

Gordon still makes more money than White, however. The Patriots running back's contract has an average annual salary of $4 million and runs through 2020. It's safe to say White has one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, particularly when you factor in his playoff heroics.

