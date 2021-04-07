Patriots' James White now longest-tenured RB after Giovani Bernard release
NFL running backs often have short careers.
The physical toll playing the position has on your body is immense. It's one of the reasons why playing running back for one team over a long period of time is an extremely difficult task.
James White is one player who's beaten the odds.
The veteran running back recently re-signed with the New England Patriots on a one-year contract, bringing him back to Foxboro for an eighth (!) season.
Still, you might be surprised to learn that, as a result of the Cincinnati Bengals releasing Giovani Bernard on Wednesday, White is now the longest-tenured running back with one team.
Giovani Bernard was the longest-tenured @NFL RB with one team (8 years).
James White (7 years) is now the active leader with the Patriots.
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 7, 2021
White was a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2014, and he quickly became one of the league's top pass-catching running backs. He's tallied 364 receptions for 3,161 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns over the last six years.
His performance during the Patriots' historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI was legendary as well.
White's on-field production, reliability and leadership have made him a key member of the Patriots' success since he was drafted. Re-signing him was an excellent move in an offseason that has seen New England spend loads of money bolstering its roster on both sides of the ball.