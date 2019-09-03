Patriots' James White continues to support Melvin Gordon amid holdout

Melvin Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers remain locked in a stalemate.

But at least one New England Patriots player is strongly on Gordon's side.

Patriots running back James White, who shared Wisconsin's backfield with Gordon for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, tweeted his support for his former college teammate Monday night.

Gordon seemingly is upset with the criticism he's facing as he continues his holdout while seeking a new contract from the Chargers. Los Angeles doesn't sound like it's budging, though: General manager Tom Telesco said Sunday that Gordon must either report under his current contract or wait until the end of the regular season to negotiate with the Chargers.

Gordon responded by following several NFL teams on social media to stir speculation of a trade. The Patriots weren't one of them, but the Pro Bowl running back always will have a supporter in White, who often retweets and mentions Gordon on social media.

And just for the record: New England reportedly showed interest in LeSean McCoy before the running back signed with the Chiefs, so if it were to drop a line to Gordon amid his holdout, we're sure White wouldn't oppose.

